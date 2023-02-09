Where to dine on Valentine's Day in Salt Lake City

Valentine's Day is next Tuesday. If you haven't made dinner plans (like Kim), there are still some options.

Here are five Salt Lake City spots with reservations available for Valentine's Day:

Details: Oquirrh will serve a four-course prix fixe menu that includes offerings like braised beef, lobster and black truffle risotto and caviar service.

Reservations can be made here.

Price: $120 per person

Details: Whether you prefer surf or turf, this downtown restaurant, which opened in December, has something for everyone.

Items like sushi samplers and Tomahawk steaks are part of its five-course menu on Feb. 11, 13 and 14.

Reservations can be made here.

Price: $265 per couple

Details: This buzzy fine dining establishment recently opened in the Granary District.

Executive chef Nick Zocco will offer a four-course menu with options like wood-fired, grass-fed hanger steak, potato gnocchi or roasted duck breast.

Reservations can be made here.

Price: $90 per person, with wine pairing option for an additional $45.

Details: Grab roasted red pepper and basil pizza from this downtown spot.

Slices start at $3.54. Tip: Enjoy dinner from the Utah Capitol steps and watch the sunset.

Details: Stop by celebrity chef Viet Pham’s fried chicken joint for dinner.