Where to dine on Valentine's Day in Salt Lake City
Valentine's Day is next Tuesday. If you haven't made dinner plans (like Kim), there are still some options.
- Here are five Salt Lake City spots with reservations available for Valentine's Day:
1. Oquirrh
Details: Oquirrh will serve a four-course prix fixe menu that includes offerings like braised beef, lobster and black truffle risotto and caviar service.
- Reservations can be made here.
- Price: $120 per person
2. Aqua Terra Steak + Sushi
Details: Whether you prefer surf or turf, this downtown restaurant, which opened in December, has something for everyone.
- Items like sushi samplers and Tomahawk steaks are part of its five-course menu on Feb. 11, 13 and 14.
- Reservations can be made here.
- Price: $265 per couple
3. Urban Hill
Details: This buzzy fine dining establishment recently opened in the Granary District.
- Executive chef Nick Zocco will offer a four-course menu with options like wood-fired, grass-fed hanger steak, potato gnocchi or roasted duck breast.
- Reservations can be made here.
- Price: $90 per person, with wine pairing option for an additional $45.
4. Pie Hole
Details: Grab roasted red pepper and basil pizza from this downtown spot.
- Price: Slices start at $3.54.
- Tip: Enjoy dinner from the Utah Capitol steps and watch the sunset.
5. Pretty Bird
Details: Stop by celebrity chef Viet Pham’s fried chicken joint for dinner.
- Price: Entrees start at $8.25.
- Tip: Stop there before taking in a film at Broadway Centre Cinemas downtown.
