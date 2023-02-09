29 mins ago - Food and Drink

Where to dine on Valentine's Day in Salt Lake City

Kim Bojórquez
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Valentine's Day is next Tuesday. If you haven't made dinner plans (like Kim), there are still some options.

  • Here are five Salt Lake City spots with reservations available for Valentine's Day:
1. Oquirrh

Details: Oquirrh will serve a four-course prix fixe menu that includes offerings like braised beef, lobster and black truffle risotto and caviar service.

  • Reservations can be made here.
  • Price: $120 per person
2. Aqua Terra Steak + Sushi

Details: Whether you prefer surf or turf, this downtown restaurant, which opened in December, has something for everyone.

  • Items like sushi samplers and Tomahawk steaks are part of its five-course menu on Feb. 11, 13 and 14.
  • Reservations can be made here.
  • Price: $265 per couple
3. Urban Hill

Details: This buzzy fine dining establishment recently opened in the Granary District.

  • Executive chef Nick Zocco will offer a four-course menu with options like wood-fired, grass-fed hanger steak, potato gnocchi or roasted duck breast.
  • Reservations can be made here.
  • Price: $90 per person, with wine pairing option for an additional $45.
4. Pie Hole

Details: Grab roasted red pepper and basil pizza from this downtown spot.

  • Price: Slices start at $3.54.
  • Tip: Enjoy dinner from the Utah Capitol steps and watch the sunset.
5. Pretty Bird

Details: Stop by celebrity chef Viet Pham’s fried chicken joint for dinner.

