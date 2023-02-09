ChatGPT's hot take on the best fry sauce
ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot, is making waves on the internet and in classrooms.
Why it matters: Since its launch last year, ChatGPT has captured the public's imagination in a way the tech world hasn't seen since the debut of the iPhone in 2007, Axios' Erica Pandey, Dan Primack and Ina Fried report.
What's happening: We thought it would be fun to test ChatGPT's knowledge about Salt Lake City and Utah.
What is the whale? "[The whale] refers to a large, bronze sculpture of a humpback whale located in the city's downtown area. The sculpture is part of the city's public art collection and is a popular destination for both locals and tourists."
Why are people moving to SLC? "One major factor is the city's strong job market, which is driven by a growing economy and a diverse range of industries."
- "Another factor that is attracting people to Salt Lake City is the city's high quality of life. The city boasts a beautiful natural setting, with easy access to outdoor recreation opportunities in the nearby mountains and surrounding wilderness."
Where can I find the best fry sauce? "The best fry sauce is subjective and varies based on personal taste. Some popular places known for their fry sauce include:
- In-N-Out Burger
- Arby's
- Five Guys
- Shake Shack
- Culver's
- A&W Restaurants
- You can also try making your own fry sauce at home by mixing ketchup and mayonnaise to taste."
The bottom line: While we were majorly disappointed in ChatGPT's fry sauce picks (Arby's? Seriously?), we're surprised it knew of the whale's existence and factors fueling Salt Lake City's growing population.
- Yes, but: It got some details wrong. The whale is not made of bronze, and it is east of 9th and 9th, not downtown.
