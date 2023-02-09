ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot, is making waves on the internet and in classrooms.

Why it matters: Since its launch last year, ChatGPT has captured the public's imagination in a way the tech world hasn't seen since the debut of the iPhone in 2007, Axios' Erica Pandey, Dan Primack and Ina Fried report.

What's happening: We thought it would be fun to test ChatGPT's knowledge about Salt Lake City and Utah.

What is the whale? "[The whale] refers to a large, bronze sculpture of a humpback whale located in the city's downtown area. The sculpture is part of the city's public art collection and is a popular destination for both locals and tourists."

Why are people moving to SLC? "One major factor is the city's strong job market, which is driven by a growing economy and a diverse range of industries."

"Another factor that is attracting people to Salt Lake City is the city's high quality of life. The city boasts a beautiful natural setting, with easy access to outdoor recreation opportunities in the nearby mountains and surrounding wilderness."

Where can I find the best fry sauce? "The best fry sauce is subjective and varies based on personal taste. Some popular places known for their fry sauce include:

In-N-Out Burger

Arby's

Five Guys

Shake Shack

Culver's

A&W Restaurants

You can also try making your own fry sauce at home by mixing ketchup and mayonnaise to taste."

The bottom line: While we were majorly disappointed in ChatGPT's fry sauce picks (Arby's? Seriously?), we're surprised it knew of the whale's existence and factors fueling Salt Lake City's growing population.