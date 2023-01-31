Salt Lake County health officials are planning to close more than 160 indoor pools that have not updated their chemical systems to comply with a new state safety rule.

What's happening: Pools now must have chemical dispensers wired so they automatically stop if water isn't pumping through the circulation system.

If chemicals don't flow into the pool with the water, they can build up and react to form poisonous chlorine gas.

Flashback: About 50 people started vomiting, coughing and bleeding from their noses at a Pleasant Grove pool in 2019 after a pump malfunctioned, allowing a buildup of chlorine gas that witnesses described as yellow bubbles when the pump started working again.

Dozens of swimmers were hospitalized.

Details: The state enacted the new requirements in 2020, giving pool owners until Tuesday to upgrade their systems.

The rule applies to most pools at apartment and condo complexes, HOAs, hotels, schools, gyms and public rec centers — but not backyard and in-home pools.

All owners received notices by email and mail, and in person, during the past two years, as well as follow-up calls this month.

By the numbers: Of 649 winter and year-round pools that have county permits, about three-quarters are in compliance and can stay open.

County officials will start closing the other 163 tomorrow.

In early spring, inspections will begin on the 641 summer-use pools.

What's next: The county expects to close a few dozen each day for the next few weeks, a health department spokesperson told Axios.

Closures will be posted nightly on the department's website.