Police crack down on bath salts distribution in Utah

Local and federal authorities are working to get bath salts off the streets amid an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

Details: The Salt Lake City Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration agents and other agencies said during a news conference this week they seized $60 million in real estate, 40 kilograms of bath salts and about $2.5 million in cash and assets as part of an investigation last year.

The Department of Homeland Security began its probe into bath salts distributors in the Valley in 2020 and later teamed up with the DEA and local authorities to break up transnational drug trafficking groups.

The investigation led to 25 arrests.

Investigators did not provide details about the real estate seized, but said the property included local homes and businesses.

The big picture: The distribution of bath salts is increasingly common in the area, Salt Lake City police chief Mike Brown warned.

Context: As the country collectively focuses on the fentanyl and opioid crises, Salt Lake City is dealing with a substance that started making waves over a decade ago.

Synthetic cathinones, better known as bath salts, are stimulants that commonly cause hallucinations. They tend to be cheaper than methamphetamines and cocaine, but also more dangerous, according to a 2012 study published in the journal JAMA Network.

What they're saying: "Bath salts affect Utah more so than a lot of other states," said Dustin Gillespie, DEA assistant special agent in charge. “Why that is? I can't explain."

What's next: Brown said multiple drug trafficking investigations into bath salts distributors are underway.