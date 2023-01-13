New Utah study affirms COVID vaccine is safe for kids

A new Utah-led study shows the COVID-19 vaccine didn't trigger dangerous responses in children who previously had a severe reaction to the virus itself.

Driving the news: The study, co-authored by a doctor at Primary Children's Hospital, looked at 185 kids who suffered from MIS-C, a rare condition in which severe inflammation develops a few weeks after a COVID infection.

The inflammation appears to stem from an overreaction of the immune system, and can cause lasting organ damage.

But none of the kids who developed MIS-C experienced severe reactions to the vaccine, which also triggers an immune response.

Why it matters: Parents have specifically cited fear of heart inflammation as a reason for not getting their kids vaccinated.

Research already shows children's risks of inflammation from the vaccine are low, and the new study suggests that holds true for kids who have a history of COVID-related inflammation.

What they're saying: "This information can help give parents peace of mind and additional information for them to use when making decisions about [the] COVID vaccine after MIS-C," Dongngan Truong, the study's co-author, said Thursday in a news release.