4 places to grab lunch under $12 in Salt Lake City

If you're looking for a place to grab a quick and cheap lunch, we've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $12 or less.

What's on the menu: Tacos, quesadillas, burritos, nachos and taco salad.

Cost: Tacos (starting at $4), taco salad (starting at $9), quesadillas ($7.50 half, $10 full), giant nachos ($11)

Tacos (starting at $4), taco salad (starting at $9), quesadillas ($7.50 half, $10 full), giant nachos ($11) Address: 208 E. 500 South

208 E. 500 South Hours: 11am–9pm Tuesday–Friday.

What's on the menu: Pizza, fried mozzarella, salad, wings and sandwiches.

Cost: Slices (starting at $5), garlic knots ($7), fried mozzarella ($10), arancini ($11), caesar salad ($12), wings (starting at $9)

Slices (starting at $5), garlic knots ($7), fried mozzarella ($10), arancini ($11), caesar salad ($12), wings (starting at $9) Address: 877 S. 200 W. C-103

877 S. 200 W. C-103 Hours: 4pm-10pm Wednesday-Thursday and Sunday, 4pm-11pm Friday-Saturday

ICYMI: Snowmobile Pizza offers New York-style pie with nostalgic vibes

What's on the menu: Arepas, cachapas, empanadas, patacon, pabellón and tequeños

Cost: Arepas (starting at $11), cachapas (starting at $10), empanadas (starting at $5.50) tequeños ($1.85 each, 9.50 for 6)

Arepas (starting at $11), cachapas (starting at $10), empanadas (starting at $5.50) tequeños ($1.85 each, 9.50 for 6) Address: 350 S. State St.

350 S. State St. Hours: 10am-10pm Monday-Wednesday, 10am-midnight Thursday, 10am-3am Friday-Saturday, with a break from 3:30pm to 5pm on Saturday

What's on the menu: Burgers, fries, tater tots, chips, fried Brussels sprouts, shakes