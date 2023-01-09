1 hour ago - Food and Drink
4 places to grab lunch under $12 in Salt Lake City
If you're looking for a place to grab a quick and cheap lunch, we've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $12 or less.
Taco Taco
What's on the menu: Tacos, quesadillas, burritos, nachos and taco salad.
- Cost: Tacos (starting at $4), taco salad (starting at $9), quesadillas ($7.50 half, $10 full), giant nachos ($11)
- Address: 208 E. 500 South
- Hours: 11am–9pm Tuesday–Friday.
Snowmobile Pizza
What's on the menu: Pizza, fried mozzarella, salad, wings and sandwiches.
- Cost: Slices (starting at $5), garlic knots ($7), fried mozzarella ($10), arancini ($11), caesar salad ($12), wings (starting at $9)
- Address: 877 S. 200 W. C-103
- Hours: 4pm-10pm Wednesday-Thursday and Sunday, 4pm-11pm Friday-Saturday
Arempa's
What's on the menu: Arepas, cachapas, empanadas, patacon, pabellón and tequeños
- Cost: Arepas (starting at $11), cachapas (starting at $10), empanadas (starting at $5.50) tequeños ($1.85 each, 9.50 for 6)
- Address: 350 S. State St.
- Hours: 10am-10pm Monday-Wednesday, 10am-midnight Thursday, 10am-3am Friday-Saturday, with a break from 3:30pm to 5pm on Saturday
Chedda Burger
What's on the menu: Burgers, fries, tater tots, chips, fried Brussels sprouts, shakes
- Cost: Burgers (starting at $5.99), fries (starting at $2.99), cheddar tots ($3.29), fried Brussels ($3.29), shakes (starting at $3.79), burger, fries and drink combo (starting at $10)
- Address: See all Chedda Burger locations here.
- Hours: 11am-9pm Monday-Thursday, 11am-10pm Friday-Saturday
