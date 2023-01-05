41 mins ago - News

Darin Mano, Victoria Petro join Salt Lake City Council leadership

Kim Bojórquez
Illustration of the Salt Lake City & County Building with lines radiating from it.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Darin Mano and Victoria Petro were selected as chair and vice chair of the Salt Lake City Council Tuesday.

How it works: Salt Lake City Council members vote on new leadership every January. Mano and Petro received unanimous approval.

  • Their leadership roles include driving the council's priorities and running council meetings.

Why it matters: Mano's background as head of an architecture firm could provide a nuanced perspective to city planning as Salt Lake City experiences rapid population growth and an unprecedented apartment boom.

  • Petro, whose district includes a portion of Fairpark and the Salt Lake City International Airport, could also bring a larger focus to the west side.
  • "A decade of living on the west side has given me a front-row view of how important it is to have active and equitable representation for communities brimming with opportunity,” Petro said in a statement.

Of note: Petro also serves as a non-voting board member and Salt Lake City representative of the Utah Inland Port Authority.

  • Mano told Axios that one of Petro's responsibilities will be to build relationships of trust with state lawmakers.
  • "She's going to be the one I'm relying on a lot for those issues," he said.

Background: Mano, whose district includes Ballpark, 9th and 9th and Liberty Park, became the first Asian American to serve on the Salt Lake City Council in 2020.

  • He told Axios his top priority is improving housing affordability in the city and making it more "attainable" for residents to live here.

The big picture: Salt Lake City is grappling with gentrification and it's driving low-income residents to move out of the city, a Thriving in Place study released last year found.

