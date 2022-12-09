Here's what to do in Salt Lake City Dec. 9–11
Looking for something to do in Salt Lake City this weekend? Here are a few ideas.
1. All-women comedy show
What's happening: Comedians and improvisers will perform at this all-women comedy holiday show in downtown Salt Lake City.
When: Friday at 7:30pm
Where: Why KiKi (69 West 100 S)
Cost: $12 if you buy tickets online or $15 at the door
2. Holiday Art Market
What's happening: If you're still Christmas shopping, the Utah Art Market will feature local, handmade arts and crafts.
When: Friday and Saturday from 10am to 7pm
Where: Woodbine Food Hall (545 West 700 S)
3. Angkor history exhibit
What's happening: The Natural History Museum of Utah is showing an exhibit centered around the ancient empire of Angkor, in collaboration with the National Museum of Cambodia.
When: Now through April 23
Where: Natural History Museum of Utah (301 Wakara Way)
Cost: Tickets vary based on age and student status.
