Looking for something to do in Salt Lake City this weekend? Here are a few ideas.

What's happening: Comedians and improvisers will perform at this all-women comedy holiday show in downtown Salt Lake City.

When: Friday at 7:30pm

Where: Why KiKi (69 West 100 S)

Cost: $12 if you buy tickets online or $15 at the door

2. Holiday Art Market

What's happening: If you're still Christmas shopping, the Utah Art Market will feature local, handmade arts and crafts.

When: Friday and Saturday from 10am to 7pm

Where: Woodbine Food Hall (545 West 700 S)

3. Angkor history exhibit

What's happening: The Natural History Museum of Utah is showing an exhibit centered around the ancient empire of Angkor, in collaboration with the National Museum of Cambodia.

When: Now through April 23

Where: Natural History Museum of Utah (301 Wakara Way)

Cost: Tickets vary based on age and student status.