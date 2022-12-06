Utah's attorney general plans to appeal an overturned murder conviction in a 1985 death penalty case where key witnesses now say police gave them gifts and money and coached them to give false testimony.

Driving the news: State lawyers last week filed notice that they planned to appeal the order vacating the conviction of Douglas Stewart Carter, who was accused of stabbing and shooting Eva Olesen in Provo during a robbery.

There was no physical evidence linking Carter to the crime, so the case rested on testimony from friends who said he bragged about the murder and Carter's confession to Provo police.

Yes, but: Police gave those witnesses Christmas gifts and paid expenses totaling more than $4,000 — and most likely told them to lie about it, 4th District Judge Derek P. Pullan found in his Nov. 23 opinion.

Prosecutors didn't correct a witness when he said he only received a $14 witness fee for testifying.

That witness also said police coached him to falsely claim Carter bragged he would rape Olesen.

The witnesses said police threatened to deport them and separate them from their infant child if they didn't cooperate.

The other side: Police said that the payments were for "witness protection" — but Pullan wrote that the evidence for that claim was "paper thin."

Meanwhile: Pullan ruled that Carter's own confession might not have held up if jurors had known how police had treated the witnesses.

The lieutenant who wrote the confession and testified that Carter agreed to sign it also is accused of coaching a witness to lie.

The tape recording of the lieutenant reading Carter's alleged confession to him was destroyed, and the clerk who typed it said it was unusual to take dictation from an officer rather than directly from the confessing suspect.

Catch up quick: The witnesses who said they were threatened and coached to lie disappeared not long after the 1985 trial.

Defense attorneys found them in 2011 and have been trying to have Carter's conviction thrown out since then.

The Utah Supreme Court in 2019 ruled that a lower court would have to decide whether the case's outcome likely would have been different if jurors had heard all the evidence against the police and the witnesses' credibility.

What they're saying: "Carter’s theory was that [the witness] was lying and that Carter’s confession was coerced by unscrupulous police officers," Pullan wrote. "In this context, the failure to disclose that [the witness] lied about material facts under oath during the trial and that he did so at the direction of the police" hurt Carter's defense.