Nearly one month after opening, overflow winter shelters in Salt Lake County have not yet reached full capacity, according to Wayne Niederhauser, the state's homeless services coordinator.

Local and state leaders met with reporters Wednesday at the Salt Lake Chamber to provide updates on their efforts to address Salt Lake County's homeless population.

Why it matters: Night temperatures are expected to drop to the low 20s and high teens in the coming weeks, forcing individuals encountering homelessness to seek warm places to sleep.

Details: The Millcreek shelter's capacity is currently at 50%–75%, he said.

It's located at the former Calvin Smith Library and has 100 beds.

Catch up quick: In September, the Utah Homelessness Council approved the addition of 340 winter overflow beds across three sites in Salt Lake County.

What they're saying: Niederhauser said he expects the demand to increase as the winter months get colder and damper.