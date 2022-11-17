Utah schools report more unhoused children
The number of unhoused students in Utah's public schools rose this year — but held relatively steady in Salt Lake County.
Driving the news: Utah's schools reported about 10,000 kids were homeless this fall — a 10% rise from 2021 to 2022, according to state enrollment data released this month.
- Salt Lake County rose 1.8%, meaning the overall rise was driven overwhelmingly by smaller counties.
Why it matters: Homelessness "has a devastating impact" on kids' progress in schools, according to the National Coalition for the Homeless.
- Unhoused children are more at risk of anxiety and health problems, including hunger and inadequate sleep, says the Association for Child and Adolescent Mental Health.
- If kids don't have a permanent place to stay, it's also harder to attend school consistently, and they're likely to have to change schools frequently, the National Alliance to End Homelessness reports.
What's happening: Housing costs have "gone through the roof" in most of the state, said Jeff Ojeda, the state's specialist over homelessness services.
- That has led to evictions and forced multiple branches of extended families to bunk up together — which counts as "homeless" for the purpose of education services and data tracking, Ojeda said.
Yes, and: Numbers are rising again after a significant drop during the pandemic, when school homelessness liaisons couldn't find a lot of kids to confirm they were unhoused, Ojeda said.
- The number of homeless students enrolled in school is now slightly higher than in the fall of 2019 but lower than in the years before.
By the numbers: Washington and Utah counties saw increases of more than 40%, with Tooele and Weber up more than 14% and Davis up 12%.
- Several rural counties more than doubled from last year's counts.
The big picture: The schools' data on homelessness among children echo statewide data that shows homelessness rose statewide this year — but not in Salt Lake County, which received some homelessness prevention funding that other counties did not, Axios reported.
