Utah schools report more unhoused children

The number of unhoused students in Utah's public schools rose this year — but held relatively steady in Salt Lake County.

Driving the news: Utah's schools reported about 10,000 kids were homeless this fall — a 10% rise from 2021 to 2022, according to state enrollment data released this month.

Salt Lake County rose 1.8%, meaning the overall rise was driven overwhelmingly by smaller counties.

Why it matters: Homelessness "has a devastating impact" on kids' progress in schools, according to the National Coalition for the Homeless.

Unhoused children are more at risk of anxiety and health problems, including hunger and inadequate sleep, says the Association for Child and Adolescent Mental Health.

If kids don't have a permanent place to stay, it's also harder to attend school consistently, and they're likely to have to change schools frequently, the National Alliance to End Homelessness reports.

What's happening: Housing costs have "gone through the roof" in most of the state, said Jeff Ojeda, the state's specialist over homelessness services.

That has led to evictions and forced multiple branches of extended families to bunk up together — which counts as "homeless" for the purpose of education services and data tracking, Ojeda said.

Yes, and: Numbers are rising again after a significant drop during the pandemic, when school homelessness liaisons couldn't find a lot of kids to confirm they were unhoused, Ojeda said.

The number of homeless students enrolled in school is now slightly higher than in the fall of 2019 but lower than in the years before.

By the numbers: Washington and Utah counties saw increases of more than 40%, with Tooele and Weber up more than 14% and Davis up 12%.

Several rural counties more than doubled from last year's counts.

The big picture: The schools' data on homelessness among children echo statewide data that shows homelessness rose statewide this year — but not in Salt Lake County, which received some homelessness prevention funding that other counties did not, Axios reported.