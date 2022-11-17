31 mins ago - News

Utah schools report more unhoused children

Erin Alberty
Illustration of a pattern for backpacks.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

The number of unhoused students in Utah's public schools rose this year — but held relatively steady in Salt Lake County.

Driving the news: Utah's schools reported about 10,000 kids were homeless this fall — a 10% rise from 2021 to 2022, according to state enrollment data released this month.

  • Salt Lake County rose 1.8%, meaning the overall rise was driven overwhelmingly by smaller counties.

Why it matters: Homelessness "has a devastating impact" on kids' progress in schools, according to the National Coalition for the Homeless.

What's happening: Housing costs have "gone through the roof" in most of the state, said Jeff Ojeda, the state's specialist over homelessness services.

  • That has led to evictions and forced multiple branches of extended families to bunk up together — which counts as "homeless" for the purpose of education services and data tracking, Ojeda said.

Yes, and: Numbers are rising again after a significant drop during the pandemic, when school homelessness liaisons couldn't find a lot of kids to confirm they were unhoused, Ojeda said.

  • The number of homeless students enrolled in school is now slightly higher than in the fall of 2019 but lower than in the years before.

By the numbers: Washington and Utah counties saw increases of more than 40%, with Tooele and Weber up more than 14% and Davis up 12%.

  • Several rural counties more than doubled from last year's counts.

The big picture: The schools' data on homelessness among children echo statewide data that shows homelessness rose statewide this year — but not in Salt Lake County, which received some homelessness prevention funding that other counties did not, Axios reported.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more