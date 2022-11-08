36 mins ago - Politics

Last-minute guide to Election Day 2022 in Salt Lake City

Kim Bojórquez
Illustration of a hand placing a ballot in a box.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

At last, Election Day is here!

Why it matters: Your vote in this year's midterm elections could determine everything from how much you pay in taxes to whether Republicans or Democrats will control Congress.

  • Check out our voter guide to learn more about significant races in Utah.

Details: If you haven't cast your ballot yet, here's how to vote on Tuesday.

Don't mail it in! Ballots had to be postmarked by Monday, but you have two options today.

  • Fill out the ballot you received in the mail, and take it to a drop box by 8pm. You can find drop box locations by searching your address on the state elections website.
  • Vote in person from 7am–8pm. Polling places are listed online, and you'll need to bring a valid ID.

To register: You can still register to vote Tuesday at a polling place and cast a provisional ballot.

Be smart: If you believe your voting rights have been violated, contact your county clerk's office or the Utah Lt. Governor's Office at [email protected].

