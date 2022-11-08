Last-minute guide to Election Day 2022 in Salt Lake City
At last, Election Day is here!
Why it matters: Your vote in this year's midterm elections could determine everything from how much you pay in taxes to whether Republicans or Democrats will control Congress.
- Check out our voter guide to learn more about significant races in Utah.
Details: If you haven't cast your ballot yet, here's how to vote on Tuesday.
Don't mail it in! Ballots had to be postmarked by Monday, but you have two options today.
- Fill out the ballot you received in the mail, and take it to a drop box by 8pm. You can find drop box locations by searching your address on the state elections website.
- Vote in person from 7am–8pm. Polling places are listed online, and you'll need to bring a valid ID.
To register: You can still register to vote Tuesday at a polling place and cast a provisional ballot.
- You'll need two forms of identification: a valid voter ID and proof of residency. Salt Lake County lists the kinds of documents it'll accept.
- Provisional ballots are set aside to be counted after election officials confirm they were cast by eligible voters.
Be smart: If you believe your voting rights have been violated, contact your county clerk's office or the Utah Lt. Governor's Office at [email protected].
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.