At last, Election Day is here!

Why it matters: Your vote in this year's midterm elections could determine everything from how much you pay in taxes to whether Republicans or Democrats will control Congress.

Check out our voter guide to learn more about significant races in Utah.

Details: If you haven't cast your ballot yet, here's how to vote on Tuesday.

Don't mail it in! Ballots had to be postmarked by Monday, but you have two options today.

Fill out the ballot you received in the mail, and take it to a drop box by 8pm. You can find drop box locations by searching your address on the state elections website.

Vote in person from 7am–8pm. Polling places are listed online, and you'll need to bring a valid ID.

To register: You can still register to vote Tuesday at a polling place and cast a provisional ballot.

You'll need two forms of identification: a valid voter ID and proof of residency. Salt Lake County lists the kinds of documents it'll accept.

Provisional ballots are set aside to be counted after election officials confirm they were cast by eligible voters.

Be smart: If you believe your voting rights have been violated, contact your county clerk's office or the Utah Lt. Governor's Office at [email protected].