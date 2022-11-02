1 hour ago - News

Help us find Salt Lake City's power players

Erin Alberty
As 2022 nears its end, we're planning to recognize Salt Lake's biggest power players — and we want your input!

Why it matters: Our goal is to highlight the most influential, interesting and powerful people in the Salt Lake Valley.

  • These can be politicians, artists, athletes, do-gooders, social media personalities, entrepreneurs, religious figures, scientists, or anyone else you think impacts our region.
  • Our colleagues in other Axios Local cities are making lists, too!

How to participate: Fill out this form letting us know who should be on our list and why.

  • Feel free to think outside of the box. (We're already bracing for a groundswell of support for The Whale.)
  • If you would like to nominate someone outside of Salt Lake metro but still in Utah, that's fine too!

What's next: We'll publish the list in December in a special newsletter. Keep an eye out for it and tell your friends to subscribe so they won't miss it!

