Three spooky science attractions in Salt Lake County
Salt Lake County's science attractions put on fun, family-friendly activities each October.
- You still have a week to check them out!
BOOtanical Fall Festival, Red Butte Gardens
By day, the garden hosts an interactive mystery tour, Halloween displays and an escape challenge.
- At night they add performers, prizes and light displays.
Tickets & hours: Regular garden admission 9am-5pm daily ($14 adults, $12 seniors, $7 kids)
- Timed reservations from 6-9pm are available online for $15 per person and $12 for garden members.
Colorful light displays illuminate the exhibits, with educational games and Halloween entertainers around the zoo.
- It's also a chance to see the animals at night, when the big cats especially tend to be most active.
Tickets: $16.95 ages 13+, $13.95 ages 3-12, with a $3 discount for members.
Hours: 6:30pm-9pm Thursday-Saturday, with a special Dia de los Muertos night on Wednesday.
Halloween on the High Seas at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium
See costumed performers and spooky displays with games, costume parades and dance parties nightly.
Tickets: $14.95 for adults, $11.95 for seniors, teens, students and military, $9.95 for ages 3-12.
Hours: 7pm-10pm Thursday through Sunday, plus Halloween night.
