Election Day is less than a month away but thousands of Utahns started receiving their mail-in ballots this week.
Why it matters: While voter turnout tends to be lower during midterms than a presidential election, your vote could determine everything from how much you pay in taxes to who will represent you in Washington, D.C.
- Utah's U.S. Senate election is considered one of the most competitive races the state has seen in nearly half a century.
Yes, but: Local races are just as pivotal.
Flashback: Nearly 70% of eligible Utah voters in the 2020 election cast about 1.5 million ballots, KSL.com reported.
How to vote: If you're registered, you should receive your ballot in the mail soon. If you haven't, you can check its status here or immediately contact your county clerk.
- Of note: If you haven't registered to vote, do so by Oct. 28 to get a vote-by-mail ballot.
- Voters must postmark their ballots by Nov. 7. You can also drop them off at your county clerk's office, a polling location or drop box on Election Day by 8pm.
- Early voting locations will also be available to in-person voters.
Get smarter: Same-day voter registration is also available if you go to an in-person polling location and ask for a provisional ballot.
- Provisional ballots will not get counted until the county clerk verifies that you're eligible to vote in that race.
What they're saying: "I feel bad anytime anyone feels … like their vote doesn't count. Their vote absolutely counts, and I think it's really good for people to understand that their voice is strongest at the local level," Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, who oversees Utah's elections, told Axios.
- Henderson said she encourages voters to fill out their ballots early and not wait until the last minute to avoid long lines.
Between the lines: A recent Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll found that 89% of registered voters felt confident the 2022 election would be fair and accurate.
- It's a stark contrast from other GOP-led states whose leaders have claimed their elections process was mired in fraud.
