Election Day is less than a month away but thousands of Utahns started receiving their mail-in ballots this week.

Why it matters: While voter turnout tends to be lower during midterms than a presidential election, your vote could determine everything from how much you pay in taxes to who will represent you in Washington, D.C.

Utah's U.S. Senate election is considered one of the most competitive races the state has seen in nearly half a century.

Yes, but: Local races are just as pivotal.

Flashback: Nearly 70% of eligible Utah voters in the 2020 election cast about 1.5 million ballots, KSL.com reported.

How to vote: If you're registered, you should receive your ballot in the mail soon. If you haven't, you can check its status here or immediately contact your county clerk.

Of note: If you haven't registered to vote, do so by Oct. 28 to get a vote-by-mail ballot.

Voters must postmark their ballots by Nov. 7. You can also drop them off at your county clerk's office, a polling location or drop box on Election Day by 8pm.

Early voting locations will also be available to in-person voters.

Get smarter: Same-day voter registration is also available if you go to an in-person polling location and ask for a provisional ballot.

Provisional ballots will not get counted until the county clerk verifies that you're eligible to vote in that race.

What they're saying: "I feel bad anytime anyone feels … like their vote doesn't count. Their vote absolutely counts, and I think it's really good for people to understand that their voice is strongest at the local level," Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, who oversees Utah's elections, told Axios.

Henderson said she encourages voters to fill out their ballots early and not wait until the last minute to avoid long lines.

Between the lines: A recent Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll found that 89% of registered voters felt confident the 2022 election would be fair and accurate.