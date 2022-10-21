There's a lot to do around town this weekend! Here are some suggestions.

Part play, part haunted house, the interactive theater attraction Nevermore has multiple showings each night this weekend and next.

Recommended for ages 8+.

Tickets: $25

Location: Lightree Studios Black Box Theatre, 740 W. 1700 South, Suite 5, Salt Lake City

Hear local ghost stories on a downtown walking tour.

Tickets: $25 for adults; $23 for students, seniors and military; and $20 for kids.

Time: Multiple tours Fridays and Saturdays, plus Halloween night.

Location: 10 Exchange Place, Salt Lake City

Sample seasonal brews from local brewers in downtown Ogden.

Tickets: $20–$30.

Time: 4–10pm Saturday

Location: The Ogden Amphitheater, 343 E. 25th St.