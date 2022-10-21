27 mins ago - News

Things to do in Salt Lake City: Oct. 22-23

There's a lot to do around town this weekend! Here are some suggestions.

Nevermore

Part play, part haunted house, the interactive theater attraction Nevermore has multiple showings each night this weekend and next.

  • Recommended for ages 8+.

Tickets: $25

Location: Lightree Studios Black Box Theatre, 740 W. 1700 South, Suite 5, Salt Lake City

Whiskey Street Ghost Walks

Hear local ghost stories on a downtown walking tour.

Tickets: $25 for adults; $23 for students, seniors and military; and $20 for kids.

Time: Multiple tours Fridays and Saturdays, plus Halloween night.

Location: 10 Exchange Place, Salt Lake City

Peculiar Pours at Ogden's Witchstock

Sample seasonal brews from local brewers in downtown Ogden.

Tickets: $20–$30.

Time: 4–10pm Saturday

Location: The Ogden Amphitheater, 343 E. 25th St.

