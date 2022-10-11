How Salt Lake City plans to combat violent crime

Salt Lake City leaders on Monday revealed an updated short-to-long-term plan to reduce crime in Utah's capital city and improve police response times.

The third iteration of the plan was conducted in collaboration with the University of Texas at San Antonio.

By the numbers: Between January and October of this year, overall crime was down by 9%, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Violent crime was down by 4.5% and property crime decreased by 10%.

Yes, but: Street-level violent crime increased by 20% between May 2020 and May 2022.

Violent street crime is defined as murder/non-negligent manslaughter, aggravated assault and robbery.

Details: Between June 2021 and June 2022, 12 addresses accounted for about 11% of the city's violent crime.

State of play: SLCPD's short-term plan to curb crime includes placing police at or near addresses where violent crime commonly occurs, also known as "hot spot policing."

Its mid-term plan features working with other city agencies to identify the underlying conditions that lead to violent crime at certain locations.

Its long-term plan includes informing high-risk offenders of consequences related to their behavior, as well as pointing them to resources like counseling, substance abuse treatment, education and employment services.

Of note: SLCPD Chief Mike Brown declined to share where those hotspots are located, but said they will be included in a future report.

Between the lines: As of Oct. 3, the police department is down 41 officers.

This year, they began offering $5,000 hiring bonuses for trained and qualified officers but have had difficulty competing with out-of-state agencies that offer up to $40,000 bonuses.

The department has also experienced an influx of calls since the pandemic. In January of this year, it received 665 calls. Last month, the department received 1,412.

What they're saying: "The needs of this capital city are dynamic. They're ever-changing and our desire to evolve and serve and meet those needs continues with that momentum," Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said.