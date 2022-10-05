Changes planned at three Salt Lake City 'eyesores'

A few locations you cited as eyesores may not be that way for long, as cranes continue to fill our skyline.

Here are three where changes might be coming.

1. The white behemoth

Details: If you've ever walked into the heart of downtown on 200 South, you might have felt a massive blank wall glaring at you near 200 East.

That "pedestrian dead zone" could become a mix of apartments and shops under a proposal by a Seattle-based developer, the website Building Salt Lake reported last month.

It would also put an apartment building in a nearby parking lot.

2. South Temple Tower

Details: The 24-story office building downtown will be converted into luxury apartments, with construction starting early next year.

The building's new owner plans to strip the building to its "core and shell," so it's not clear how the exterior may change.

3. The State Street Pentagon

Details: Our inaugural "Where in Salt Lake?" subject was the eye-catching, angular blue and white building at 1700 South and State Street — and it did not escape reader condemnation in your quest for eyesores.

But the fishmonger and Asian grocery Ocean City is already making changes, and the owner hopes to move in later this year.

Related: Salt Lake City readers name their most-hated eyesores