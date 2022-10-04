The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces 18 new temples

Data: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Chart: Madison Dong/Axios Visuals

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the sites of 18 new temples Sunday, continuing its growth in Latin American and Asian countries.

President Russell M. Nelson made the announcement during the weekend's General Conference.

Details: Half the temples will be located in Latin America, including four planned for Central Mexico and two in Brazil.

Nelson said sites near Mexico City are part of an effort to build temples where traveling to an existing one presents a challenge.

Of note: With nearly 3 million members combined, Mexico and Brazil each contain the largest number of Latter-day Saints outside the U.S.

Meanwhile, two temples will be built in the Philippines, one in South Korea, and another planned for Nigeria.

Jacksonville, Michigan; Lone Mountain, Nevada; Prosper, Texas; and Tacoma, Washington, will also get temples.

By the numbers: Overall, the church has 168 temples operating worldwide, with 68 announced, 41 under construction and five undergoing renovations.