The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces 18 new temples

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the sites of 18 new temples Sunday, continuing its growth in Latin American and Asian countries.

  • President Russell M. Nelson made the announcement during the weekend's General Conference.

Details: Half the temples will be located in Latin America, including four planned for Central Mexico and two in Brazil.

  • Nelson said sites near Mexico City are part of an effort to build temples where traveling to an existing one presents a challenge.

Of note: With nearly 3 million members combined, Mexico and Brazil each contain the largest number of Latter-day Saints outside the U.S.

Meanwhile, two temples will be built in the Philippines, one in South Korea, and another planned for Nigeria.

  • Jacksonville, Michigan; Lone Mountain, Nevada; Prosper, Texas; and Tacoma, Washington, will also get temples.

By the numbers: Overall, the church has 168 temples operating worldwide, with 68 announced, 41 under construction and five undergoing renovations.

