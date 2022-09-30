Looking for fun? Here's what to do in Salt Lake City this weekend

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here's what's going on in Salt Lake City.

What's happening: Check out the last show of Salt Lake City's Twilight Concert Series of the year with Band of Horses, Dad Bod and Daytime Lover.

When: Today at 6pm

Where: The Gallivan Center

Cost: $24, including the service fee

What's happening: Ride your bike along the Jordan River Parkway Trail to the historic Fisher Mansion for cold ones, food trucks and frosted beverages at this all-ages event.

Bike valet will be included.

When: Saturday and Sunday, from noon to 8pm

Where: 1206 W 200 S, Salt Lake City

Cost: Free admission

What's happening: Disney's The Lion King musical is in Salt Lake City as part of its North American tour.

When: Now through Oct. 23

Where: The Eccles Theater

Cost: Tickets start at $45.50