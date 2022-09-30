Looking for fun? Here's what to do in Salt Lake City this weekend
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here's what's going on in Salt Lake City.
1. Twilight Concert Series
What's happening: Check out the last show of Salt Lake City's Twilight Concert Series of the year with Band of Horses, Dad Bod and Daytime Lover.
When: Today at 6pm
Where: The Gallivan Center
Cost: $24, including the service fee
2. Fisher Mansion Beer Garden
What's happening: Ride your bike along the Jordan River Parkway Trail to the historic Fisher Mansion for cold ones, food trucks and frosted beverages at this all-ages event.
- Bike valet will be included.
When: Saturday and Sunday, from noon to 8pm
Where: 1206 W 200 S, Salt Lake City
Cost: Free admission
3. The Lion King musical
What's happening: Disney's The Lion King musical is in Salt Lake City as part of its North American tour.
When: Now through Oct. 23
Where: The Eccles Theater
Cost: Tickets start at $45.50
