A fall COVID surge could still happen in Utah

Data: Utah Department of Health; Chart: Axios Visuals

Utah's COVID hospitalizations are declining this September — but that doesn't mean we've sidestepped a potential fall surge.

Driving the news: Fewer Utahns are hospitalized with COVID now than in late September of the past two years, state data show.

Why it matters: In previous years, COVID hospitalizations had begun to rise sharply by this time, following a rise in new cases with the onset of fall and the start of school.

If hospitalizations stay low, it could mean we aren't in for a big winter surge this year.

Yes, but: Fall and winter COVID surges haven't followed the calendar exactly, which means a spike in cases and hospitalizations could still occur.

Last winter's biggest surge came in January with the omicron variant, and delta began circulating in midsummer, driving up cases even before school began in fall 2021.

2020's fall surge began in mid-September, so a big increase in the coming weeks wouldn't be terribly far behind.

By the numbers: Last week Utah saw about 18 COVID hospitalizations per day.

That's far below the 31 daily hospitalizations during the same week in 2020, and 59 in 2021.

Hospitalizations have been dropping pretty steadily since mid-July.

What they're saying: "We're definitely trending in the right direction … but we're definitely not through the thick of fall," Dr. Angela Dunn, director of the Salt Lake County Health Department said in a statement to Axios. "Last year we had increases through October and into early November."

Health officials are urging Utahns to vaccinate and get the new bivalent booster and isolate if they are sick.

Of note: Public test sites have wound down and been replaced by at-home tests, so statewide case counts are not accurate.