Sundance Film Festival passes and packages will go on sale to the public starting Oct. 17.

After two pandemic years, Sundance Film Festival will return to in-person showings on Jan. 19–29.

Locals only: The Utah Locals Ticket Package will be released on Oct. 13.

The $650 package, exclusively for state residents, includes 10 tickets to in-person screenings, along with early access ticket selection.

Details: The popular Festival Package, which also includes 10 tickets to in-person screenings and early ticket selection, will cost $750.

The $500 Salt Lake City Pass will offer priority access to all in-person screenings in Salt Lake.

A discounted Salt Lake City Youth Pass will be available for people between the ages of 18–25.

Individual tickets for the public will become available on Jan. 12 for $25. Online tickets will cost $20.

What they're saying: "We are bringing the upcoming Festival to passionate audiences in attendance in Utah and across the country online, reaffirming our emphasis on … ensuring communities have access to impactful storytelling," said Joana Vicente, CEO of the Sundance Institute in a statement.

Of note: In-person screening locations will include venues in Park City, Salt Lake City and Sundance Mountain Resort. Online screenings start Jan. 24.