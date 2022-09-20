Utah candidates set to debate ahead of November midterms

The Utah Debate Commission announced Monday its slate of candidates set to tussle ahead of the November midterms.

Six debates are planned between Oct. 10–17 at universities across the state.

What we're watching: The long-awaited debate between Sen. Mike Lee and independent challenger Evan McMullin will occur on Oct. 17 at Utah Valley University at 6pm.

Doug Wright, former KSL NewsRadio host, will moderate.

State of play: All four Utah Republican representatives are up for re-election this year.

In House District 1, Rep. Blake Moore will verbally spar against Democratic candidate Rick Jones on Oct. 10 at Weber State at 6pm.

The House District 3 debate will feature Rep. John Curtis and Democratic challenger Glenn Wright on Oct. 6 at BYU at 6pm.

Between the lines: A pair of third-party candidates made the polling threshold to participate in the commission's debates.

The House District 4 debate will feature incumbent Burgess Owens, Democrat Darlene McDonald and January Walker, of the United Utah Party. It's planned for Oct. 12 at the U of U at 6pm.

The House District 2 debate will include incumbent Rep. Chris Stewart, Democrat Nick Mitchell and the Constitution Party candidate Cassie Easley. The debate is set for Oct. 14 at Southern Utah University at 6pm.

Of note: All debates will be broadcasted on various local television and radio stations and streamed online, according to the commission.

What's next: Mail-in ballots will be sent to eligible voters the week of Oct. 17.