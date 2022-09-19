Pick your fresh apples at Utah orchards
There is nothing like fall apples, and the September harvest is underway. Here are three Utah orchards that let you pick 'em yourself!
- Most orchards have other produce and treats, too, so make a meal out of it.
Riley's U-Pick
Where: 249 N. 800 East, Genola
When: Daylight hours Monday-Saturday while the season lasts.
Cost: $14 for a 3.5-gallon bucket, $25 for Honeycrisp.
How it works: Riley's updates its inventory online, and you can also get farm news on Facebook.
- Gingergold, Early Gold, Fuji, Granny Smith and Honeycrisp are ready for harvest.
Pro tip: Grab one of Riley's popular apple cider slushies while you're on the farm.
Rocky Top Fruit Farm
Where: 8648 S. 6200 West, Payson
When: 9am to noon and 4:30pm to 7:30pm Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 4:30pm to 7:30pm Friday; and 8am to 3pm Saturday.
Cost: $1.50 per pound (3-pound minimum), $12 for a quarter-bushel, $23 for a half-bushel.
How it works: Check the farm's Facebook page for fruit updates and up-to-date hours of operation, which change sometimes during the season.
- Gala apples are ripe and ready!
Burgess Orchards (Cherry Hill Farms)
Where: 627 S Alpine Highway, Alpine
When: Most Saturdays in September and October
Cost: $10 per group, plus $1.50 per pound of apples ($3 for Honeycrisp).
How it works: To ensure a ripe basket, Cherry Hill announces its U-pick events three to seven days in advance, so subscribe to their newsletter, or follow them on Instagram or Facebook to learn what varieties are available.
You can buy tickets online once the U-pick event is announced.
