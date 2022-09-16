23 mins ago - Things to Do

Your Salt Lake City weekend mixtape: Sept. 16-18

Erin Alberty
Illustration of a latte with "weekend" written in the foam.
Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Still making plans? Here are some ideas!

State Fair shows

The fair's final weekend brings beats, booms and vrooms. Tickets include fair entry, so check out our fair food guide before you go!

Friday: Rap artist Flo Rida, with the Ying Yang Twins

When: 7:30pm

Tickets: $37-$57

Saturday: Day of Wreckoning Demolition Derby

When: 7pm

Tickets: $22 in advance, $26 day-of.

Sunday: Monster Truck Insanity Tour

When: 6pm

Tickets: $20 in advance, $24 day-of.

Classic Car Show

Let's hear your best "ah-OOOOH-gah!" for old-timey cars, music and food trucks tonight at the ballpark.

When: 5-8pm Friday

Where: Smith's Ballpark north parking lot

Cost: Free!

9th and 9th Street Festival

More than 100 vendors, artists, food trucks and other exhibits and activities will take over the 9th and 9th intersection in Salt Lake City.

When: 10am-6pm Saturday

Cost: Free!

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more