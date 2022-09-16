Your Salt Lake City weekend mixtape: Sept. 16-18

Still making plans? Here are some ideas!

State Fair shows

The fair's final weekend brings beats, booms and vrooms. Tickets include fair entry, so check out our fair food guide before you go!

Friday: Rap artist Flo Rida, with the Ying Yang Twins

When: 7:30pm

Tickets: $37-$57

Saturday: Day of Wreckoning Demolition Derby

When: 7pm

Tickets: $22 in advance, $26 day-of.

Sunday: Monster Truck Insanity Tour

When: 6pm

Tickets: $20 in advance, $24 day-of.

Let's hear your best "ah-OOOOH-gah!" for old-timey cars, music and food trucks tonight at the ballpark.

When: 5-8pm Friday

Where: Smith's Ballpark north parking lot

Cost: Free!

9th and 9th Street Festival

More than 100 vendors, artists, food trucks and other exhibits and activities will take over the 9th and 9th intersection in Salt Lake City.

When: 10am-6pm Saturday

Cost: Free!