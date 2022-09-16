Your Salt Lake City weekend mixtape: Sept. 16-18
State Fair shows
The fair's final weekend brings beats, booms and vrooms. Tickets include fair entry, so check out our fair food guide before you go!
Friday: Rap artist Flo Rida, with the Ying Yang Twins
When: 7:30pm
Tickets: $37-$57
Saturday: Day of Wreckoning Demolition Derby
When: 7pm
Tickets: $22 in advance, $26 day-of.
Sunday: Monster Truck Insanity Tour
When: 6pm
Tickets: $20 in advance, $24 day-of.
Classic Car Show
Let's hear your best "ah-OOOOH-gah!" for old-timey cars, music and food trucks tonight at the ballpark.
When: 5-8pm Friday
Where: Smith's Ballpark north parking lot
Cost: Free!
9th and 9th Street Festival
More than 100 vendors, artists, food trucks and other exhibits and activities will take over the 9th and 9th intersection in Salt Lake City.
When: 10am-6pm Saturday
Cost: Free!
