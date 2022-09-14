Yes, you can find a great lobster roll in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City may be more than 600 miles away from the Pacific Ocean, but that doesn't mean you can't find a great lobster roll in town.
State of play: I visited Colossal Lobster this week after a friend recommended it. It's located inside HallPass food hall at The Gateway.
What I ordered: I got their hot buttery Connecticut roll ($19) on a crispy bun and garlic parmesan tater tots ($5).
- The roll was topped with scallions and served with a lemon wedge.
My thoughts: Holy 💩
- It was so tasty that I forgot all my dreads of the day, like taking my car to the auto shop for necessary repairs.
Details: The lobster shop's menu also offers a classic Maine roll served with chilled lobster mayonnaise salad and shrimp ceviche.
The bottom line: Though it ain't cheap, I definitely plan on going back for a special occasion.
