Yes, you can find a great lobster roll in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City may be more than 600 miles away from the Pacific Ocean, but that doesn't mean you can't find a great lobster roll in town.

State of play: I visited Colossal Lobster this week after a friend recommended it. It's located inside HallPass food hall at The Gateway.

What I ordered: I got their hot buttery Connecticut roll ($19) on a crispy bun and garlic parmesan tater tots ($5).

The roll was topped with scallions and served with a lemon wedge.

My thoughts: Holy 💩

It was so tasty that I forgot all my dreads of the day, like taking my car to the auto shop for necessary repairs.

Details: The lobster shop's menu also offers a classic Maine roll served with chilled lobster mayonnaise salad and shrimp ceviche.

The bottom line: Though it ain't cheap, I definitely plan on going back for a special occasion.