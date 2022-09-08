Utah to receive millions in Juul settlement

Juul Labs will pay the state of Utah nearly $9 million over the next six years to settle a two-year investigation into the e-cigarette company's marketing and sales practices toward youth, Utah officials announced this week.

The big picture: Juul has agreed to pay $439 million to 33 states and Puerto Rico, Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.

Driving the news: The multistate probe — led by Connecticut, Oregon and Texas — found Juul willfully engaged "in an advertising campaign that appealed to youth, even though its e-cigarettes are both illegal for them to purchase and unhealthy for youth to use," according to the Utah Department of Commerce.

The inquiry also found that Juul marketed to minors through launch parties, social media posts and free samples.

Between the lines: As part of the settlement, Juul agreed to limit their sales practices to youth and stop depicting people under the age of 35 in any marketing.

What they're saying: "Deceptive marketing tactics are never tolerated, but JUUL's were especially despicable,” Margaret Busse, executive director of the Utah Department of Commerce, said in a statement.