Utah to receive millions in Juul settlement
Juul Labs will pay the state of Utah nearly $9 million over the next six years to settle a two-year investigation into the e-cigarette company's marketing and sales practices toward youth, Utah officials announced this week.
The big picture: Juul has agreed to pay $439 million to 33 states and Puerto Rico, Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.
Driving the news: The multistate probe — led by Connecticut, Oregon and Texas — found Juul willfully engaged "in an advertising campaign that appealed to youth, even though its e-cigarettes are both illegal for them to purchase and unhealthy for youth to use," according to the Utah Department of Commerce.
- The inquiry also found that Juul marketed to minors through launch parties, social media posts and free samples.
Between the lines: As part of the settlement, Juul agreed to limit their sales practices to youth and stop depicting people under the age of 35 in any marketing.
What they're saying: "Deceptive marketing tactics are never tolerated, but JUUL's were especially despicable,” Margaret Busse, executive director of the Utah Department of Commerce, said in a statement.
- "This settlement represents a big win for Utah in the fight against those who purposely market dangerous products to youth."
