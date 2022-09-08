Rodeos, punk rock and a comedy gunfight at the Utah State Fair

The Utah State Fair starts Thursday. Here are some ideas to make the most of the opening weekend.

A little bit country: It's the state fair after all. Pull on those Luccheses and bring some swagger.

Utah's Own Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo is Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. Tickets cost $15–25 in advance — $18–28 the day of — and include fairpark admission.

Check out this year's winning crops and critters at the exhibit barns and ag building. (The goats are especially fun.)

Take the kids for games, tractor pulls and laser gun quick-draw at the Wild West Funpark south of the grandstand. Or visit the animals at Barnyard Friends, and do chores at Little Hands on the Farm. No cost after regular fair admission.

Satisfy your inner speed demon: Carnival rides start at 1pm today, with daily schedules varying throughout the fair. The ride list and ticket prices are on the fair's website.

Get wowed: Stage shows rotate through the fair's venues each day.

For stunts, try the iFlip trampoline and bungee show or the Tumbleweed Crossing comedy gunfight. (Yes, you read that correctly: Comedy gunfight.)

For tricks, visit the Gazebo Stage for magician, hypnotist and circus performances.

Tune up: Most of the big music shows are next weekend, but there's a lot to see in the next few days. A few picks:

SLC punk band Johnny Tightlips plays at 8:15pm tonight.

Hear some rootsy goodness Friday with the rockabilly act Lean Canteen at 8:15pm followed by The Fox Brothers (country) at 9:45pm.

For an early evening chill, catch Chrome Street's classical takes on pop standards at 4:45pm Saturday.

Fair tickets: $12 for ages 13–61, $8 for seniors and kids 6–12. Kids 5 and under are free.