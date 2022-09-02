Salt Lake City weekend plans: Labor Day edition

Embrace the heat with hip-hop performances, mural painting, skateboard deck art, 3-on-3 basketball and a lowrider car show.

Rahzel and Carnage the Executioner are headlining the festival.

When: 5-10pm tonight, noon-10pm Saturday, 10am-6pm Friday.

Where: The Gateway.

Cost: Free.

Oh, yes. The original summer blockbuster. A masterpiece of story pacing. The film that made Steven Spielberg a household name.

nuh-Nuh. …

nuh-Nuh. …

What's happening: "Jaws" is back in theaters this weekend.

Details: The film is screening at theaters around the state for about a week.

Ticket prices vary.

It's expected to be ridiculously cool and comfortable on the mountain this weekend, so roll down south and uphill to hear Chris Heers, Most Wanted and Wolfcreek.

There's also a cornhole tournament!

When: 11:30am-8pm Saturday (Cornhole registration starts at 10am.)

Where: Brian Head Resort.

Cost: $10 cover, $25 to enter the cornhole tourney.