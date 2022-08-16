21 mins ago - Sports
University of Utah and BYU football rank top 25 in AP preseason poll
The University of Utah and BYU are each ranked in the top 25 in the AP's preseason college football poll.
By the numbers: The U is ranked No. 7, while BYU rounded out the list at 25.
Of note: Utah State received two votes but did not crack the top 25.
State of play: Expectations are high for the Utes, who won their first PAC-12 championship last year before falling to the Ohio State Buckeyes in their first Rose Bowl appearance.
What's next: The 2022-23 NCAA football season kicks off on Aug. 27. Both BYU and The U open their season against Florida teams on Sept. 3.
- The Utes play their first game on the road against the Florida Gators.
- BYU starts its season with an away matchup versus South Florida.
