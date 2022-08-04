36 mins ago - News

Utah's metro areas are among the nation's most-employed

Erin Alberty
Illustration of increasingly desperate "now hiring" signs
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Unemployment ticked up in Utah's metro areas, but jobless rates were still far below almost all other states.

Driving the news: Federal unemployment figures released Wednesday show all five of Utah's metro areas — urban areas with at least 50,000 people — had unemployment rates of 2.6% or less as of June.

  • Only four other states had lower rates for all of their metro areas: New Hampshire, Vermont and North and South Dakota.

By the numbers: Logan's unemployment rate — 2.2% — was the lowest in the state and tied for the 11th lowest of 396 cities nationwide.

  • Provo-Orem tied for No. 17, at 2.3%.
  • Salt Lake City and Ogden-Clearfield tied for No. 22, with a rate of 2.4%
  • At 2.6%, St. George had the 35th-lowest jobless rate.

Flashback: Utah's unemployment rate is consistently low, so its cities' jobless numbers had less room to fall than they did in other states.

  • Utah's metro unemployment rates fell less than 1%, while most of the country's workers live in cities where unemployment fell at least 2%.
  • Only Grand Island, Nebraska, and Yuma, Arizona, saw less of a decline than Logan's drop of just 0.2% since June 2021.
