American Red Cross facing "concerning drop" in blood supply in Utah
Utah officials from the American Red Cross are asking folks to donate blood to alleviate a "concerning drop" in their supply.
Driving the news: There tends to be a decline in blood donations during this time of year due to the rise of travel and other summer-related activities.
By the numbers: The nonprofit has seen its blood supply shrink by 20% in recent weeks.
Details: Walter Kelley, medical director for the American Red Cross of Utah, said he's faced delivery hold ups of critical instruments — like test tubes used to screen patients for diseases like HIV — due to widespread airplane delays and cancellations.
Threat level: Kelley said the shortage isn't to the point where medical providers need to ration blood supply.
Yes, but: In recent weeks, Kelley said he's received daily calls from hospitals expressing the need for more blood.
- "It's a serious situation for sure," he said. "The goal is to keep us from getting into a place where we are critically low."
💉 How you can help: Visit www.redcrossblood.org to find the nearest blood donation center.
