6 hours ago - News
March for Our Lives gun-safety rally is coming to SLC
Salt Lake City gun safety advocates will take part in the nationwide March for Our Lives protests against gun violence this Saturday.
- The nearly mile-long march will run from West High School to the Utah Capitol starting at 12:30pm.
- The gun-safety group, which advocates for gun control legislation, was started by survivors of the 2018 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
State of play: Rising gun violence in Salt Lake City, and around the nation, have prompted local government and law enforcement leaders to organize a firearm buy-back program this Saturday at the Public Safety Building.
Zoom out: More than 450 gun-safety marches in approximately 45 states are planned in the coming days, Axios’ Mike Allen reports.
Zoom in: Two other marches will take place in Utah this weekend.
- Provo: Saturday, 12:30 pm–2:30 pm.
- Cedar City: Saturday, 2pm–3pm.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.