Salt Lake City gun safety advocates will take part in the nationwide March for Our Lives protests against gun violence this Saturday.

The nearly mile-long march will run from West High School to the Utah Capitol starting at 12:30pm.

The gun-safety group, which advocates for gun control legislation, was started by survivors of the 2018 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

State of play: Rising gun violence in Salt Lake City, and around the nation, have prompted local government and law enforcement leaders to organize a firearm buy-back program this Saturday at the Public Safety Building.

Zoom out: More than 450 gun-safety marches in approximately 45 states are planned in the coming days, Axios’ Mike Allen reports.

Zoom in: Two other marches will take place in Utah this weekend.