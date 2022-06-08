Hey folks! The Axios Salt Lake City team is hosting an in-person meet-and-greet next Wednesday, June 15.

Details: We'll be at Fisher Brewing Company from 6pm to 8pm.

We'll also have some Axios swag to give away. And if you have friends that haven't signed up for our newsletter, bring them along!

Why it matters: We launched a daily newsletter in Salt Lake City on June 6 with the intention to make residents smarter about what's going on in the city they live and play in.