5 hours ago - Things to Do
Join Axios Salt Lake City at Fisher Brewing Co.!
Hey folks! The Axios Salt Lake City team is hosting an in-person meet-and-greet next Wednesday, June 15.
Details: We'll be at Fisher Brewing Company from 6pm to 8pm.
- We'll also have some Axios swag to give away. And if you have friends that haven't signed up for our newsletter, bring them along!
Why it matters: We launched a daily newsletter in Salt Lake City on June 6 with the intention to make residents smarter about what's going on in the city they live and play in.
- We want to meet our readers and get familiar with the issues that impact their lives.
- Did we mention the event includes free beer? And Axios swag?
