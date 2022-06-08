5 hours ago - Things to Do

Join Axios Salt Lake City at Fisher Brewing Co.!

Erin Alberty
Illustration of a utahraptor holding french fries.
Illustraition: Allie Carl/Axios

Hey folks! The Axios Salt Lake City team is hosting an in-person meet-and-greet next Wednesday, June 15.

Details: We'll be at Fisher Brewing Company from 6pm to 8pm.

  • We'll also have some Axios swag to give away. And if you have friends that haven't signed up for our newsletter, bring them along!

Why it matters: We launched a daily newsletter in Salt Lake City on June 6 with the intention to make residents smarter about what's going on in the city they live and play in.

  • We want to meet our readers and get familiar with the issues that impact their lives.
  • Did we mention the event includes free beer? And Axios swag?
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more