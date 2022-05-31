Russia has banned all of Utah's Congressional delegation from entering the country — except for Sen. Mike Lee.

The big picture: The five not-Mike Lee congressmen are among 963 Americans that Russia has banned, according to a list updated in late-May by the country's Foreign Affairs ministry.

It also includes President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, most of Congress, and other public figures like actor Morgan Freeman, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and billionaire George Soros.

The list does not include former-President Donald Trump.

Why it matters: The travel bans are largely symbolic, but they reflect the disintegration of Russia-U.S. relations since the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, Reuters reports.

Zoom in: The list of banned Americans includes at least eight Utahns. In addition to the five from Congress, the others are:

U.S. District Judge Dale A. Kimball

Brett Tolman, a lobbyist and former federal prosecutor

Former U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, who died in April

Between the lines: Lee is far from the only U.S. senator still allowed in Russia, but his positions on the country have already been controversial.

Of note: Evan McMullin, Lee's midterm challenger, is campaigning on Lee's historically friendly posture toward Russia.

Yes, but: McMullin is misleadingly using Lee's past votes to portray him as anti-Ukraine since the invasion, Politifact found.