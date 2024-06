😬 A great white shark was swimming around off the coast of Kitty Hawk in the Outer Banks on Tuesday, according to OCEARCH shark tracking group. (WAVY)

⚖️ A federal judge ruled that Steve Bannon, an ex-Trump adviser who grew up in Richmond, must go to prison by July 1 to serve a four-month sentence for defying a congressional subpoena from the Jan. 6 investigation. (Axios)

ğŸ¦ž More Red Lobster locations could close as part of the chain's bankruptcy filing, including two of the remaining three Richmond locations, leaving locals with only the Midlothian spot. (Patch)

🤬 Virginia Beach's notorious and largely ineffective "no cursing" signs put up in the '90s will be auctioned off this year to raise funds for a police charity. (WAVY)