Sit back and relax, because your Richmond weekend guide is here.
Thursday, June 6
🪄 Funny Bone Comedy Club in Short Pump has an adults-only comedy magic show with Eric Eaton, who was on the "Masters of Illusion" TV show. 7pm. $32.
Friday, June 7
🎶 Maymont has its Summer Kickoff Festival on the Carriage House Lawn.
- Friday: 5-10pm featuring a Tom Petty tribute band.
- Saturday: 11:30am-10pm featuring Latin dance performances and hip hop, jazz and blues bands.
📚 "Juneteenth 2024, A Freedom Celebration featuring the Black Book Expo" is a literary festival with speakers, live performances and food at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture. $10,
- Friday: 5-9pm.
- Saturday: 2pm.
🌝 Gallery5 has a First Friday Block Party with Richmond Moon Market that includes food trucks, performers and vendors. 5-10pm.
🎉 RVA's Latino Festival is back at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in South Richmond for the 17th year. Tickets for food and drinks are $1 each.
- Friday: 7-11pm.
- Saturday: 1-11pm.
💃🏻 There's a Taylor Swift dance party at Three Notch'd in Scott's Addition in their new pop-up, the Getaway Bar, that has T-Swift-themed cocktails and decor. 8-11pm. $5.
Saturday, June 8
🇨🇺 The Latino market in Chesterfield has a "Taste of Cuba-Rico" pop-up from Breaking Bread FlavorTown that fuses Cuban and Puerto Rican food. 8am-1pm.
🐶 Park Lane Tavern in Short Pump is having a "Bourbon, Brews and Barks Festival" with a food truck for your pup and live music. 11-4pm. Free unless you want a $55 tasting ticket.
🐐 Try baby goat yoga and wine tasting at Pactamere Farm in Glen Allen. 11:30am-1:30pm. $55.
🏳️🌈 Love on Tap at the Hardywood on Ownby Lane is celebrating 10 years of marriage equality in Virginia with drag queen performances, music and vendors. 12-10pm.
🌎 The Multicultural Festival at Dogwood Dell is in celebration of Immigrant Heritage Month and will feature food, vendors and performances from cultures worldwide. 1-8pm.
🫔 Another pop-up: The Tamale Lady RVA has one at Hatch Cafe in Manchester with Nile Kitchen and a menu that combines Ethiopian and Mexican dishes. 3-7pm. Pre-order available here.
🎤 The Bellwether Garage, a music venue in Church Hill, will have its 7th Bellwether Session with local musicians Alex J. Dimas, Sophie Colette and Céilí Galante. 7pm. Free but tips encouraged.
👅 KISS fans: There's a KISS tribute show at Ember Music Hall. 7pm. Tickets start at $25.
Sunday, June 9
🏎️ Ardent Barrel Room in Scott's Addition is having a Formula One watch party from 1-5pm.
The Elegba Folklore Society is hosting "A Tribute to the Ancestors" which starts at the Manchester Dock on Brander Street and walks attendees through the trail of enslaved Africans. 2pm.