Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Sit back and relax, because your Richmond weekend guide is here.

Thursday, June 6

🪄 Funny Bone Comedy Club in Short Pump has an adults-only comedy magic show with Eric Eaton, who was on the "Masters of Illusion" TV show. 7pm. $32.

Friday, June 7

🎶 Maymont has its Summer Kickoff Festival on the Carriage House Lawn.

Friday: 5-10pm featuring a Tom Petty tribute band.

Saturday: 11:30am-10pm featuring Latin dance performances and hip hop, jazz and blues bands.

📚 "Juneteenth 2024, A Freedom Celebration featuring the Black Book Expo" is a literary festival with speakers, live performances and food at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture. $10,

Friday: 5-9pm.

Saturday: 2pm.

🌝 Gallery5 has a First Friday Block Party with Richmond Moon Market that includes food trucks, performers and vendors. 5-10pm.

🎉 RVA's Latino Festival is back at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in South Richmond for the 17th year. Tickets for food and drinks are $1 each.

Friday: 7-11pm.

Saturday: 1-11pm.

💃🏻 There's a Taylor Swift dance party at Three Notch'd in Scott's Addition in their new pop-up, the Getaway Bar, that has T-Swift-themed cocktails and decor. 8-11pm. $5.

Saturday, June 8

🇨🇺 The Latino market in Chesterfield has a "Taste of Cuba-Rico" pop-up from Breaking Bread FlavorTown that fuses Cuban and Puerto Rican food. 8am-1pm.

🐶 Park Lane Tavern in Short Pump is having a "Bourbon, Brews and Barks Festival" with a food truck for your pup and live music. 11-4pm. Free unless you want a $55 tasting ticket.

🐐 Try baby goat yoga and wine tasting at Pactamere Farm in Glen Allen. 11:30am-1:30pm. $55.

🏳️‍🌈 Love on Tap at the Hardywood on Ownby Lane is celebrating 10 years of marriage equality in Virginia with drag queen performances, music and vendors. 12-10pm.

🌎 The Multicultural Festival at Dogwood Dell is in celebration of Immigrant Heritage Month and will feature food, vendors and performances from cultures worldwide. 1-8pm.

🫔 Another pop-up: The Tamale Lady RVA has one at Hatch Cafe in Manchester with Nile Kitchen and a menu that combines Ethiopian and Mexican dishes. 3-7pm. Pre-order available here.

🎤 The Bellwether Garage, a music venue in Church Hill, will have its 7th Bellwether Session with local musicians Alex J. Dimas, Sophie Colette and Céilí Galante. 7pm. Free but tips encouraged.

👅 KISS fans: There's a KISS tribute show at Ember Music Hall. 7pm. Tickets start at $25.

Sunday, June 9

🏎️ Ardent Barrel Room in Scott's Addition is having a Formula One watch party from 1-5pm.

The Elegba Folklore Society is hosting "A Tribute to the Ancestors" which starts at the Manchester Dock on Brander Street and walks attendees through the trail of enslaved Africans. 2pm.