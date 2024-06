⚡️ State regulators approved a request this week from Dominion Energy to drop a nearly $4.50 surcharge fee from customer bills starting next month. (Virginia Mercury)

The fee was tacked on to cover costs from a multistate greenhouse gas reduction initiative that Virginia is no longer part of.

👀 A state watchdog found that VCU Health's decision to bail on a downtown development raised questions about university leadership's influence over the health system. (BizSense)

The review released Wednesday recommends VCU and VCU Health further separate from one another.

🍽️ Local restaurant owners are getting city meals tax settlement statements with unclear and sometimes conflicting information that still show many owe thousands of dollars. (Times-Dispatch)