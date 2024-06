ğŸŽ Richmond Public Schools fired its local teachers union president, a move the union called "union busting." (Times-Dispatch)

RPS superintendent said the teacher was terminated for refusing to return to work after a request for an additional year of unpaid leave was denied.

UVA will pay $9 million to the families of the three football players killed and the two other people wounded in a 2022 mass shooting in which another student opened fire on a bus returning from a class field trip. (CNN)

🚫 Former president Trump's campaign sent a cease-and-desist letter to Virginia Rep. Bob Good demanding his campaign stop using language that suggests Trump endorsed Good in his re-election bid. (Washington Post)