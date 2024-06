👮🏻 Virginia State Police spent $13,000 on overtime to staff VCU's graduation ceremony due to planned protests of Gov. Youngkin as the commencement speaker. (Times-Dispatch)

😬 A white Virginia Beach condo owner allegedly attempted to cancel the sale of her home because the buyer is Black. (New York Times)

The $749,000 sale is still set to close later this summer, and the buyer, a NoVa-based molecular biologist, filed a state and federal housing discrimination claim.

🌶️ The Chili's on VCU's campus closed May 10 after 16 years in business. There are now just three Chili's restaurants left in the Richmond area. (BizSense)