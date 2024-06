Richmond will soon have three vending machines dispensing free fentanyl test strips and Narcan, an opioid overdose treatment, due to money from opioid settlements. (Times-Dispatch)

👀 A Roanoke College poll shows President Biden and former President Trump tying in Virginia for the presidential election, with each getting 42% of the vote. (Virginia Mercury)

🏈 The majority of NoVa and D.C. sports fans "dislike or hate" the Washington Commanders' name and think the team should change it. Again. (Washington Post)