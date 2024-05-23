Weekender: 21 things to do in Richmond this Memorial Day weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Not sure what to do with your Memorial Day weekend in Richmond, yet? We've got you covered.

Thursday

🐦‍ Renaissance Fair Unhappy Hour at the Poe Museum with food from Oak & Apple and beer from Stone Brewing. Renaissance attire is welcome but not required. 6-9pm. $12.

🚶 Discover the history of Northside through a walking tour with The Valentine, starting at the Barton Heights Mansion. 6-7:30pm. $20.

Friday

🍝 A Pirate Murder Mystery dinner at Maggiano's in Short Pump will include a costume contest and prizes for whoever guesses Captain Filet-O-Fish's killer. 6:30-10pm. $70.

🎙 VA All Day Poetry Slam at Studio Two Three will have the top poetry slam teams in Virginia battle for the No. 1 spot. 7-10:30pm. $25.

🎷 Jazz night at Gallery5 in Jackson Ward with Kelli Strawbridge. 7-11pm. Free.

🍿 Oregon Hill movie night at Pleasant's Park will feature Arnold Schwarznegger and Danny DeVito's "Twins" at 7:30pm. Free.

🎨 Festival of the Arts at Dogwood Dell kicks off with Cody Christian Band. 8pm. Free.

Saturday

💅 Sip and Slay Drag Brunch at Harry's rooftop at the Hof. 11am-3pm. $20.

⛱️ The first Hello Summer festival at Main Line Brewery with music and Go-Go band performances. 12-6pm. Tickets start at $15.

😎 A Big Ass Cookout, a summer series that began in 2014, is back with DJs and food at The Park. 2-9pm. $15.

🎶 A tribute to Patti Labelle and Gladys Knight at the Tin Pan. 8pm. $35.50.

⛽️ Gasolina Reggaetón party, a nationwide concert tour celebrating reggaetón and other Latin music, at Ember Music Hall. 9pm. $18.

🧂 Calling all "Saltburn" fans: The Broadberry is having a "Club Saltburn'' night featuring music from the movie. 9:30pm. $15.

Sunday

🍾 Sassy Sundays Drag Brunch at Gold Lion on Hull Street will have $20 mimosa pitchers. 1-4pm. Suggested $5 donation.

🐇 High Tea and Treachery at Révéler Experiences is based on the fable of the tortoise and the hare, with an escape-style twist. 3-5pm. $39.

🍹 Juan's Rooftop & Cantina is having a Back Outside: Memorial Day Weekend Day Party with three DJs and drink specials. 4-9pm. $10.

🎭 City Dance Program Presents: Charmed at the Carpenter Theatre, a performance inspired by Disney's "Encanto." 4pm. $22.

🪩 Diversity Thrift is having a Mardi Gras Block Party with food, DJs, block party games and karaoke. 5-10pm. Tickets start at $20.

🥳 Jadakiss (yes, the real one) is hosting his birthday celebration at Kabana Rooftop. 6-11pm. Tickets start at $55, not available at the door.

Monday

🐽 Meet goats, pigs and sheep at Pleasant's Park in Oregon Hill as part of a fundraiser with Loving Acres Farm, which takes in injured or abandoned animals. 12-3pm. Free but donations encouraged.

💭 Daydream Fest with Butcher Brown, Palmyra and others at Mainline Brewery 1-11pm. $30 in advance, $40 at the door.