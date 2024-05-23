Weekender: 21 things to do in Richmond this Memorial Day weekend

Not sure what to do with your Memorial Day weekend in Richmond, yet? We've got you covered.
Thursday
🐦 Renaissance Fair Unhappy Hour at the Poe Museum with food from Oak & Apple and beer from Stone Brewing. Renaissance attire is welcome but not required. 6-9pm. $12.
🚶 Discover the history of Northside through a walking tour with The Valentine, starting at the Barton Heights Mansion. 6-7:30pm. $20.
Friday
🍝 A Pirate Murder Mystery dinner at Maggiano's in Short Pump will include a costume contest and prizes for whoever guesses Captain Filet-O-Fish's killer. 6:30-10pm. $70.
🎙 VA All Day Poetry Slam at Studio Two Three will have the top poetry slam teams in Virginia battle for the No. 1 spot. 7-10:30pm. $25.
🎷 Jazz night at Gallery5 in Jackson Ward with Kelli Strawbridge. 7-11pm. Free.
🍿 Oregon Hill movie night at Pleasant's Park will feature Arnold Schwarznegger and Danny DeVito's "Twins" at 7:30pm. Free.
🎨 Festival of the Arts at Dogwood Dell kicks off with Cody Christian Band. 8pm. Free.
Saturday
💅 Sip and Slay Drag Brunch at Harry's rooftop at the Hof. 11am-3pm. $20.
⛱️ The first Hello Summer festival at Main Line Brewery with music and Go-Go band performances. 12-6pm. Tickets start at $15.
😎 A Big Ass Cookout, a summer series that began in 2014, is back with DJs and food at The Park. 2-9pm. $15.
🎶 A tribute to Patti Labelle and Gladys Knight at the Tin Pan. 8pm. $35.50.
⛽️ Gasolina Reggaetón party, a nationwide concert tour celebrating reggaetón and other Latin music, at Ember Music Hall. 9pm. $18.
🧂 Calling all "Saltburn" fans: The Broadberry is having a "Club Saltburn'' night featuring music from the movie. 9:30pm. $15.
Sunday
🍾 Sassy Sundays Drag Brunch at Gold Lion on Hull Street will have $20 mimosa pitchers. 1-4pm. Suggested $5 donation.
🐇 High Tea and Treachery at Révéler Experiences is based on the fable of the tortoise and the hare, with an escape-style twist. 3-5pm. $39.
🍹 Juan's Rooftop & Cantina is having a Back Outside: Memorial Day Weekend Day Party with three DJs and drink specials. 4-9pm. $10.
🎭 City Dance Program Presents: Charmed at the Carpenter Theatre, a performance inspired by Disney's "Encanto." 4pm. $22.
🪩 Diversity Thrift is having a Mardi Gras Block Party with food, DJs, block party games and karaoke. 5-10pm. Tickets start at $20.
🥳 Jadakiss (yes, the real one) is hosting his birthday celebration at Kabana Rooftop. 6-11pm. Tickets start at $55, not available at the door.
Monday
🐽 Meet goats, pigs and sheep at Pleasant's Park in Oregon Hill as part of a fundraiser with Loving Acres Farm, which takes in injured or abandoned animals. 12-3pm. Free but donations encouraged.
💭 Daydream Fest with Butcher Brown, Palmyra and others at Mainline Brewery 1-11pm. $30 in advance, $40 at the door.