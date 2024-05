🥹 Three capybaras were born at the Metro Richmond Zoo to parents Flora and Ocho — the zoo's first capybara litter in over 15 years. (WRIC)

🫐 Altria, a Richmond-area tobacco giant, is asking the FDA to allow it to sell watermelon and blueberry-flavored vape pods and e-cigarettes that lock out underage consumers via an age verification system. (Times-Dispatch)

💰 Fairfax County officials are considering adding a local meals tax (sound familiar?) in restaurants and grocery stores. (Washington Post)