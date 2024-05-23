What to expect during Virginia's record Memorial Day travel

Share on email (opens in new window)

AAA is expecting 1.2 million Virginians to travel 50 or more miles from home this weekend. Why it matters: Get ready for Memorial Day travel madness.

The big picture: That number is about 44 million people nationwide, a record unseen in nearly 20 years.

Airports will face the most crowded Memorial Day weekend since 2005 when the travel industry rebounded after 9/11, per AAA predictions.

A record number of people are expected to take road trips, with 38.4 million Americans traveling via car.

Between the lines: This travel forecast "signals a very busy summer travel season ahead," said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, in a statement.

By the numbers: Here's the breakdown of how Virginians might be traveling.

🚗 By car: 1.06 million, similar to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

✈️ Airplane: Over 102,000, about 7% higher than 2019.

🚢 Bus, rail or cruise ship: Nearly 35,000, up 15% from 2019.

Zoom in: Richmond airport is expecting an 11% increase from last year, which comes out to about 1,000 more travelers per day, according to a release.

What to know about Virginia's gas prices right now:

At an average of $3.47 for regular, they're 16 cents higher than last year's Memorial Day weekend, per AAA.

It's slightly higher in the Richmond area at $3.50, which is 22 cents greater than last year's average.

Best time to travel, according to INRIX:

Friday: before 11am or after 8pm.

Saturday after 6pm.

Sunday: before 1pm.

Monday: after 7pm.

What else to look out for: Police, who are increasing their presence on the road to watch for unbuckled, distracted or drunk drivers.

The bottom line: I know this sounds like local TV speak, but it's true: Remember to pack your patience this weekend.