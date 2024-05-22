🌊 The Current: Mail delivery improves to nation's third worst

📭 USPS in Virginia is the third worst in the U.S. for on-time mail delivery, up from last place at the end of 2023. (Times-Dispatch)

Around 77% of Virginians' first-class mail from January to March was delivered on-time, up from 66% last year.

🌡️ People incarcerated at a Southwest Virginia prison primarily housing people with mental illnesses were hospitalized with hypothermia at least 13 times in a three-year period. (AP)

They allege there was no heat in part of the prison and that guards would open windows as punishment.

🏛️ Youngkin's plans to move state workers out of the James Monroe Building and into other offices in Richmond and Henrico is on hold after lawmakers decided to study where a new building can be built instead. (Times-Dispatch)