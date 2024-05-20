🌊 The Current: Judge says no to new graduation shooting trial

👨🏻‍⚖️ A Richmond judge denied a request for a new trial and motion to withdraw Huguenot graduation shooter Amari Pollard's guilty plea. (WTVR)

💳 Richmond General Registrar Keith Balmer, who is under investigation for claims of nepotism and inappropriate spending, racked up nearly $70,000 in charges on his official city credit card last year. (Times-Dispatch)

🏗️ The state will spend around $60,000 over the next two years to study the disruption Virginia college and universities campuses have had on Black communities. (WHRO)