May 20, 2024 - News

🌊 The Current: Judge says no to new graduation shooting trial

headshot
headshot
Illustration of a lighted sign resembling the Hotel John Marshall sign in Richmond, but that says Axios The Current instead.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

👨🏻‍⚖️ A Richmond judge denied a request for a new trial and motion to withdraw Huguenot graduation shooter Amari Pollard's guilty plea. (WTVR)

💳 Richmond General Registrar Keith Balmer, who is under investigation for claims of nepotism and inappropriate spending, racked up nearly $70,000 in charges on his official city credit card last year. (Times-Dispatch)

🏗️ The state will spend around $60,000 over the next two years to study the disruption Virginia college and universities campuses have had on Black communities. (WHRO)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Richmond in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more