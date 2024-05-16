🌊 The Current: Historic hospital deemed endangered

🏥 Richmond Community Hospital, Richmond's first Black-owned hospital, was added to this year's state-wide endangered historic sites list, which could help protect it from future demolition. (Style Weekly)

🚫 VCU suspended fraternity Delta Epsilon Mu for two years for "psychological hazing" and sorority Phi Mu for four years for buying and selling prescription pills. (Times-Dispatch)

✍️ The city finalized three-year labor contracts with the unions representing police, firefighters and other emergency workers, solidifying pay raises and worker protections. (WRIC)