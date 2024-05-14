🌊 The Current: A $3 billion data center project

2 hours ago - News

🏗️ A California developer has proposed a $3 billion data center project in a nearly 120-acre section of Powhatan about 20-minutes from Richmond. (Times-Dispatch)

📈 VCU will raise the undergraduate cost of tuition by 2.7% this fall, translating to a $350 and $930 increase for in-state and out-of state students, respectively. (WRIC)

A driver died Monday morning after running into a toll booth on the Downtown Expressway, leading to the car catching fire and a shutdown of the eastbound lanes until 9am. (Times-Dispatch)

