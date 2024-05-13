🌊 The Current: City sued over Diamond financing change

⚖️ Local attorney Paul Goldman filed a lawsuit against the city challenging its approval of the financing change for the Diamond District that puts the city on the hook for a new baseball stadium. (BizSense)

Goldman is pushing for a referendum to allow voters to weigh in.

🏗️ Subcontractors building affordable housing apartments in South Richmond stopped work because they say the Massachusetts-based developer hasn't paid them since October and owes them $1.1 million. (WRIC)

A spokesperson for the developer attributed the delay to budget shortfalls due to COVID-era material costs and said they're working on it.

🏥 VCU Health is planning a $1 billion, 15-year reimagining of its downtown campus that includes a new dental school, expanded hospital and new student housing. (Times-Dispatch)