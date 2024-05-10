7 hours ago - News

🌊 The Current: Diamond District "full speed ahead"

headshot
headshot
Animated illustration of a beer can with arms and legs walking in front of some fizzing beer.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

⚾️ After Richmond City Council approved a financing structure for a new Flying Squirrels ballpark, the team's president Lou DiBella said, "It's full speed ahead from here." (Times-Dispatch)

🏫 Powhatan County schools adopted a new five-tiered disciplinary policy to address ongoing racial harassment districtwide. (WRIC)

  • Under the policy, students who use racist slurs have to meet with the superintendent and face expulsion.

🎰 Hundreds of Virginia convenience stores say they won't sell lottery tickets until the General Assembly passes a state budget that includes protections for skills games. (WRIC)

🗞️ The Richmond Times-Dispatch will stop printing and delivering a print edition on 11 federal holidays beginning July 4. (X)

  • Newspaper leadership previously told staff that a print note announcing that change weeks ago was run in error.
avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Richmond in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more