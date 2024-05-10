🌊 The Current: Diamond District "full speed ahead"
⚾️ After Richmond City Council approved a financing structure for a new Flying Squirrels ballpark, the team's president Lou DiBella said, "It's full speed ahead from here." (Times-Dispatch)
🏫 Powhatan County schools adopted a new five-tiered disciplinary policy to address ongoing racial harassment districtwide. (WRIC)
- Under the policy, students who use racist slurs have to meet with the superintendent and face expulsion.
🎰 Hundreds of Virginia convenience stores say they won't sell lottery tickets until the General Assembly passes a state budget that includes protections for skills games. (WRIC)
🗞️ The Richmond Times-Dispatch will stop printing and delivering a print edition on 11 federal holidays beginning July 4. (X)
- Newspaper leadership previously told staff that a print note announcing that change weeks ago was run in error.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more