🌊 The Current: Diamond District "full speed ahead"

⚾️ After Richmond City Council approved a financing structure for a new Flying Squirrels ballpark, the team's president Lou DiBella said, "It's full speed ahead from here." (Times-Dispatch)

🏫 Powhatan County schools adopted a new five-tiered disciplinary policy to address ongoing racial harassment districtwide. (WRIC)

Under the policy, students who use racist slurs have to meet with the superintendent and face expulsion.

🎰 Hundreds of Virginia convenience stores say they won't sell lottery tickets until the General Assembly passes a state budget that includes protections for skills games. (WRIC)

Lawmakers could vote on the budget as early as Monday.

🗞️ The Richmond Times-Dispatch will stop printing and delivering a print edition on 11 federal holidays beginning July 4. (X)